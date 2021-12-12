MACC refutes detaining Parti Bumi Kenyalang president ahead of Sarawak poll, says only asked man to give statement

Chief commissioner Datuk Azam Baki said MACC officials had only asked the Batu Lintang candidate in the upcoming Sarawak state election, to present himself at its state headquarters to assist in an investigation. — Bernama file pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 12 — The Malaysian Anti Corruption Commission (MACC) today denied arresting Parti Bumi Kenyalang (PBK) president Voon Lee Shan earlier this morning as alleged.

Its chief commissioner Datuk Azam Baki told Malaysiakini that the MACC officials had only asked the Batu Lintang candidate in the upcoming Sarawak state election, to present himself at its state headquarters to assist in an investigation.

“This is not true. He was asked to be present to record a statement,” Azam was quoted saying in response to Voon’s claim that he was being arrested.

The Opposition party leader had earlier posted a live video on his Facebook account saying he was being instructed to stop his car by MACC officials, while on the road in Kenyalang Park, Kuching.

He could be seen approached by individuals; one who handed him a piece of paper and told him to go to the MACC office for an investigation.

In a subsequent video, Voon said: “I am under arrest by MACC. I am alone. They took my car key.”

PBK election director Raymond Thong later told news portal The Borneo Post that Voon was at the Sarawak MACC headquarters for questioning since 8.40am today.

Campaigning for the Sarawak election started on December 6, nomination day. Polling falls on December 18.