Sarawak polls: GPS candidate Aidel Lariwoo to focus on economic development in Sadong Jaya

Gabungan Parti Sarawak flags are seen in Kuching December 11, 2021. — Bernama pic

ASAJAYA, Dec 11 ― Economic development, especially through the tourism industry and entrepreneurship, aimed at providing a better quality of life for the people will continue to be focus of Aidel Lariwoo, the Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) candidate for the Sadong Jaya constituency in the 12th Sarawak state election.

The Sadong Jaya incumbent said attention would be given to the development of areas with the potential to attract tourists, for example the fireflies along Sungai Batang Sadong, which could provide opportunities for the locals to generate income.

“We have built several landmarks, including iconic towers, waterfront bazaar and the Sadong Jaya Heritage Gallery, which are set to spur economic growth in Sadong Jaya,” he told Bernama.

He reiterated that all completed and ongoing development projects were implemented based on the feedback given by the residents, especially for long-term development.

Aidel, who has won the seat in the last two elections, is determined to ensure that development in the area is based on the needs of the local people so as to ensure a better quality of life and, thus, help raise living standards.

Aidel is also committed to empowering entrepreneurs, including newcomers, and strengthening existing entrepreneurs by providing various courses and facilities that are required in all types of businesses, especially in the tourism sector.

“For long-term planning, we will help in further improving the marketability of locally produced products, including finding private investors in developing these products through the relevant agencies,” he said.

As such, he said the development of entrepreneurial cooperatives was also important in efforts to nurture and assist entrepreneurs in carrying out their business activities in the area.

In the December 18 state election, Aidel, who is well known by the electorate in Sadong Jaya, will be up against Nur Khairunisa Abdullah of Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB), Piee Ling of Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) and Jolhi Bee of Parti Bumi Kenyalang (PBK). ― Bernama