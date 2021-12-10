Khairy: Sexual intercourse main mode of HIV transmission in Malaysia, with 76pc infections among young adults

Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin speaking at the Red Ribbon Gala and Sunway-MAF Tun Dr Siti Asmah Award 2021 in Kuala Lumpur, December 10, 2021. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 10 — The trend of HIV infection has changed with sexual transmission being the main mode of transmission for the past few years, said Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin.

Therefore, he said more must be done by all parties to educate the masses in ensuring infection through sexual transmission is reduced, as well as the tools and knowledge on the matter are channelled to all, especially the young generation.

Moreover, in recent statistics, he said most of the new infections were among young Malaysians aged between 20 and 39 with 76 per cent of HIV infections.

“The number of new HIV infections still hovers at the 3,000 cases mark. In 2020, 3,146 new infections were reported or 9.3 per 100,000 population and 94 per cent of which were due to sexual transmission.

“...another four per cent was due to injecting drug use, and one per cent each for mother to child transmission and other causes,” he said in his official speech at Red Ribbon Gala and Sunway-MAF Tun Dr Siti Hasmah Award 2021, here tonight.

Also present were Malaysian Aids Foundation (MAF) chairman Prof Datuk Dr Adeeba Kamarulzaman, MAF patron Datin Paduka Marina Mahathir and Sunway Group’s founder and chairman Tan Sri Dr Jeffrey Cheah.

Khairy said more needs to be done to stem infection through this manner and it is not impossible, as Malaysia successfully halted the rise of cases through injecting drug use during the early phase of the HIV epidemic by introducing the harm reduction programme.

“The implementation of the needle-syringe exchange programme and methadone replacement therapy in 2006 resulted in a significant reduction of infections by more than half in just eight years. The effective preventive measures are there.

“The appropriate sexual and reproductive health education are important and need to be taught to our young population. Testing, especially HIV self-test should be encouraged and treatment must be initiated without delay,” he said.

Noting the Covid-19 epidemic, he said the government has taken up a lion’s share for the cost of managing HIV or AIDS response with more than 90 per cent.

“In 2020, even amidst the Covid-19 pandemic, we spent nearly RM100 million on AIDS response — mostly on treatment and prevention works, including harm reduction — which we carry out with civil society partners under the Malaysian AIDS Council,” he said.

Khairy also stressed that a multi-pronged approach needs to be taken to help those living and affected with HIV as it affects every aspect of human life.

“The stigma and discrimination that comes along with the disease is there and those who are living or affected by it must survive not only the virus but the society’s negative perception against them. So we need to play a part. We need to move away from discriminatory and judgmental remarks,” he said.

Meanwhile, this year’s Sunway-MAF Tun Dr Siti Hasmah Award went to Dr Mahani Nordin, an Aids officer at Terengganu State Health Department.

The recognition to Mahani is due to her efforts in leading the way beyond her call of duty to sustain the local community response to HIV and Aids. — Bernama