Kampung Baru land acquisition inquiry halted till 2022 for further compensation talks

PKB yesterday denied claims that landowners and PKNS flat unit owners in Sungai Baru, Kampong Baru, must vacate their homes within 42 days of notice. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 10 — The land acquisition inquiry for Kampung Baru here has been postponed to next year for continued compensation negotiations between the developer, land owners, and unit owners of the Sungai Baru PKNS flats.

In a statement today, the Kampong Bharu Development Corporation (PKB) said it had a mandate from the Federal Territories Ministry to facilitate the planned redevelopment of the Malay enclave, in line with its functions stated in the Kampong Bharu Development Corporation Act.

"In this regard, the ministry and PKB have taken proactive steps by holding consultations with the Department of the Director-General of Land and Minerals of the Federal Territory of Kuala Lumpur (JKPTG WPKL), developers and owners of lots / flats PKNS Sungai Baru on this issue.

"Following the negotiations, the Federal Territories minister proposed that the land acquisition investigation (land inquiry) be postponed to next year to enable negotiations between the developer and the owner of the lot / flat PKNS Sungai Baru to reach an agreement.

“The Federal Territories minister will always strive to ensure that negotiations between the developer and the owner of the lot /flat involved run harmoniously," it said.

National news agency Bernama reported that allegations of low payouts and the subsequent call by a group of residents for the government to intervene in compensation and land vacating issues have been circulating online.

The redevelopment project would involve 382 units comprising 64 terrace lots and flats with 264 homes.

Bernama reported PKB explaining in a statemen, that the 42-day period was for the home owners involved to submit their objection from the date set for the land acquisition enquiry.

It reportedly said that home owners in the area had gone through the consultation process with the developer since 2016, after which the first owner signed an agreement on August 8, 2016 to study and consider the offer of redevelopment on a joint-venture basis with the developer.