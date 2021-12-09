Sarawak polls: Why Ali Biju cannot withdraw his candidacy, according to EC rules

Datuk Ali Biju cannot withdraw his candidacy by virtue of Rule 9 of the Elections (Conduct of Elections) Regulations 1981 which states that no candidate can withdraw his candidacy after 10am on the day of nomination. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUCHING, Dec 9 — Independent Krian candidate Datuk Ali Biju cannot withdraw his candidacy as the withdrawal deadline had ended at 10am on nomination day, the Election Commission (EC) said.

This is by virtue of Rule 9 of the Elections (Conduct of Elections) Regulations 1981 which states that no candidate can withdraw his candidacy after 10am on the day of nomination.

In effect, his name and symbol would still appear on the ballot paper come polling day on December 18.

A quick check with the EC Corporate Communication spokesperson who wished to remain anonymous, suggested that to be so.

Earlier on, Ali issued a statement to inform that he has withdrawn his candidacy in the 12th Sarawak election and pledged his support to Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) candidate, Friday Belik, who will contest in his former seat.

The Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia Sarawak (PPBM) vice chairman said in a statement that he had decided to pull out of the race for the sake of the relationship between Perikatan Nasional (PN) and GPS.

“I have withdrawn my candidacy for DUN N39 Krian seat in this coming 12th state election after considering the views and demands of top community leaders and constituents of N39 Krian,” he said.

“As the elected representative since 2012, the support and solidarity I received has compelled me to continue to serve for the sake of people’s well being and economic development in Krian,” he added.

Conceding that his action had hampered the good relationship between Bersatu and GPS, Ali stressed that he had been advised by Bersatu president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin on the bigger common understanding on national politics of PN and GPS chaired by Tan Sri Abang Johari Openg.

He realised that such understanding is to enhance the cooperation and understanding between PN and GPS.

The Saratok MP then urged voters in Krian, Kalaka and Kabong — all under Saratok parliamentary area — to close ranks and throw their support to GPS candidates on polling day. — Borneo Post Online