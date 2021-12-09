IGP: Situation in Sabah under control, false info the work of ‘jealous parties’

In a statement today, Inspector-General of Police Datuk Seri Acryl Sani Abdullah Sani said that the police guarantees that safety in Sabah is under control, and that the police have increased efforts to protect its borders as well as detect anyone in Sabah who is involved with the supposed plot. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 9 — Inspector-General of Police Datuk Seri Acryl Sani Abdullah Sani has announced that the police have increased protection at Sabah, in lieu of reports on a plot to invade Malaysia by militia from southern Philippines.

In a statement today, Acryl Sani said that the police guarantees that safety in Sabah is under control, and that the police have increased efforts to protect its borders as well as detect anyone in Sabah who is involved with the supposed plot.

“As of now, no confirmation has been given about the plans and it is believed to be information that has been manipulated by jealous parties,” he said.

“The police view this matter seriously and will take immediate action to increase the readiness in Sabah to face any possibility or invasion threat to the highest level.

“Commitment in this matter will be given to avoid a repeat of any invasion in Sabah,” he added.

Acryl Sani also said that the police here have a good working relationship with authorities in the Philippines and both are sharing intelligence on any activities that could threaten the relationship and safety of both countries.

Earlier today, Hong-Kong based news organisation South China Morning Post reported that there was a secret plot to invade Malaysia by Sulu militia that involved 19 “mayors” discussing the recruitment of 600 men for the invasion.

The report was later picked up by Malay Mail.

Since the report, Sabah Police Commissioner Datuk Idris Abdullah, like Acryl Sani, has denied the news while announcing that security efforts in the state will be increased.

In February 2013, over 200 self-styled Sulu militia invaded the east coast town of Lahad Datu at the behest of self-proclaimed Sultan of Sulu, Jamalul Kiram III, and led by the Jamalul’s brother, Agbimuddin, whose family was seeking an ancestral claim over Sabah.

The Sultanate of Sulu used to rule over parts of the southern Philippines and Sabah, before the British government transferred Sabah to the Federation of Malaysia in 1963.

The conflict, which lasted more than a month, resulted in the deaths of 68 men from the Sulu sultanate, nine Malaysian armed services personnel and six civilians.