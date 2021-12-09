Ali may still win the Sarawak polls if not split votes, says Wan Junaidi

Wan Junaidi explained that the country is governed by the law passed by Parliament, including the law that there would be no withdrawal after the objection time, and the Returning Officer had announced the candidates’ names. — Bernama pic

KUCHING, Dec 9 — Independent Krian candidate Datuk Ali Biju may still win the 12th Sarawak election in the constituency despite having intention to withdraw his candidacy, said Datuk Seri Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar.

When asked for his legal opinion on the matter, the Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Law and Parliament) said if people voted for him with a majority, he’ll be announced as the winner.

“Yes, if he wins he will be proclaimed as the winner. If he loses, he had split the votes. He still win both ways,” said Wan Junaidi who is Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) supreme council member and Santubong MP.

Ali, who is Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) Sarawak vice chairman, just needed to do something extra to make sure that he will not win, said Wan Junaidi.

“But what Ali can do is to continue campaigning for and with the GPS candidate until the end to stop voters from voting for him, and tell his supporters to vote for the GPS candidate. It was done before,” he said.

“Under the law there is no ‘tarik diri’ (withdrawal) after nomination. His name will still appear in the ballot papers,” he said.

Wan Junaidi explained that the country is governed by the law passed by Parliament, including the law that there would be no withdrawal after the objection time, and the Returning Officer had announced the candidates’ names.

Ali announced his withdrawal via a statement today, but there was no mention that he had written officially to the Election Commission about it. — Borneo Post