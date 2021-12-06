Sarawak polls: MACC opens five operations rooms

The MACC said the operations rooms located at its offices in Kuching, Sibu, Miri, Bintulu, and Limbang, would operate round-the-clock during the election period. — Bernama pic

KUCHING, Dec 6 — The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) today opened five operations rooms to enable the public to channel information and complaints on corrupt activities or abuse of power pertaining to the 12th Sarawak state election.

The MACC said the operations rooms located at its offices in Kuching, Sibu, Miri, Bintulu, and Limbang, would operate round-the-clock during the election period.

“Apart from that, the public can also lodge any complaints via e-mail to [email protected],” it said in a statement.

In the meantime, the MACC also advises all contesting candidates and political parties against engaging in activities that violate election laws and regulations in accordance with the MACC Act 2009 and the Election Offences Act 1954 (Amendment 2012). — Bernama