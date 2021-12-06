Multi-cornered fights in all state seats under Bandar Kuching

Padungan candidates (from left) Raymond Thong, Chong Chien Jen, Lina Soo and Datuk Wee Hong Seng pose for the cameras at the MBKS Hall nomination centre December 6, 2021. — Picture by Radzi Razak

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUCHING, Dec 6 — Nomination for the state assembly seats under the Bandar Kuching federal constituency ended with multi-cornered fight in all three.

For Padungan, Sarawak Pakatan Harapan and state DAP chief Chong Chien Jien will face GPS candidate and Kuching Selatan Mayor Datuk Wee Hong Seng, Parti Bumi Kenyalang’s (PBK) Raymond Thong and Sarawak People’s Aspiration Party (Aspirasi) Soo Lina.

Padungan was won by DAP in 2016 by Wong Kim Wei, who resigned from the party and politics earlier this year.

Chong, who is also Stampin MP, said it would be a challenge switching from his Kota Sentosa seat.

“It is because that I am confident that I stood here,” he said after submitting his nomination papers.

In the Batu Lintang state constituency, former PKR turned Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) incumbent See Chee How will defend the seat against SUPP's Sih Hua Tong who was representing GPS, 24-year-old PKR candidate Chrishe Ng, PBK’s Voon Lee Shan, and Aspirasi’s Leong Shan Tong.

See, a two-term state assemblyman for Batu Lintang, said the crowded contest would make the election unpredictable, but believed that voters would remember his service record.

“My track record is there to see, that is the main thing for us, Batu Lintang voters and respective candidates and for incumbent have to show report card.

“I have a report card to show tomorrow,” he told reporters before sending his nomination.

In Pending, three-term assemblyman Violet Yong from DAP will be in a five-cornered fight with SUPP’s Milton Foo, PSB’s Tan Kay Hok, PBK’s Teo Kuang Kim and Aspirasi’s Chan Chee Hiong.

Voting for the Sarawak election will be on December 18.