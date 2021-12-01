Federal Gazette: Undi18, automatic voter registration to come into effect Dec 15 before Sarawak polls

The implementation of Undi18 and the automatic voter registration is expected to see some 5.6 million additional voters, comprising 4.4 million aged 21 and above; and another 1.2 million aged between 18 and 21 by December 30. —Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 1 — The implementation of Undi18 and the automatic voter registration will come into effect on December 15 ahead of the Sarawak state election three days after that, according to a government gazette.

The gazette signed by Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Mohd Zuki Ali and dated November 25, 2021, simply stated that the Yang di-Pertuan Agong has appointed December 15, 2021 for which the amendment to the Constitution to allow 18-year-olds to vote and automatic voter registration to come into effect.

“In exercise of the powers conferred by subsection 1(2) Constitution (Amendment) Act 2019, the Yang di-Pertuan Agong appoints December 15, 2021 as the date on which Section 3 of the Act into operation,” said the gazette.

In breaking the news, Malaysia United Democratic Alliance (Muda) vice-president Lim Wei Jiet had taken to Twitter and stated the gazette will further strengthen Malaysia’s democracy.

“Victory to democracy and the youths in having a say in the destiny of our country,” he said.

The implementation of Undi18 and the automatic voter registration is expected to see some 5.6 million additional voters, comprising 4.4 million aged 21 and above; and another 1.2 million aged between 18 and 21 by December 30.

The federal administration under Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob had repeatedly stated that Undi18 and automatic voter registration will come into effect by December 30, 2021.

This comes as the Election Commission (EC) announced December 18 as polling day for the upcoming 12th Sarawak state election.

The electoral roll contains 1,252,014 voters so far.

It is estimated that 135,000 more youths aged between 18 and 20 may now vote as well.