Hawk 108 crash: Fighter jet pilot still being treated in hospital, says MAF chief

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 30 — Royal Malaysian Air Force (RMAF) pilot Maj Mohd Fareez Omar who survived a Hawk 108 crash in Butterworth, Penang on November 16, is reported to be stable and is still being treated at Seberang Jaya Hospital in Penang.

Malaysian Armed Forces (MAF) chief Gen Tan Sri Affendi Buang said at the moment, Mohd Fareez’s condition is improving but needs close monitoring by a medical team from time to time after sustaining a serious spinal injury.

On whether Mohd Fareez would be discharged, he said MAF is unable to decide, as Mohd Fareez is still receiving treatment.

“Apart from that, the special committee is still investigating the incident involving the aircraft before taking any followed-up action. All matters require comprehensive study,” he said.

He was speaking to reporters after attending the launching ceremony here today.

In the 10.07pm crash, RMAF pilot, Capt Mohamad Affendi Bustamy was killed while Mohd Fareez was injured after the fighter jet they were flying crashed during flight training on the runway of Butterworth airbase, Penang.

Meanwhile, commenting on MAF’s preparation for the monsoon season, Affendi said MAF is in a state of preparedness in each zone for any eventuality.

He said MAF members and assets would be mobilised for monsoon duty according to requirement.

“How many personnel and assets I could not say but I can say MAF is on full alert,” he said. — Bernama