Selangor records RM4.64b investments from January to June this year, says MB

Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari at the Selangor State Assembly, November 29, 2021. — Bernama pic

SHAH ALAM, Nov 29 — Selangor has recorded an encouraging performance with a higher investment value of RM4.64 billion recorded for the period of January to June 2021, compared with RM3.39 billion reported for the same period last year.

Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari told the Selangor State Assembly today that the number of manufacturing projects approved was 122, similar to last year.

He said according to data by the Malaysian Investment Development Authority (Mida), 9,179 jobs were created for the period of January to June 2021, comprising RM4.06 billion in local investments and RM576.98 million in foreign investments, compared with 5,001 jobs created for the same period in 2020 (RM1.82 billion local investments and RM1.55 billion foreign investments respectively).

He said this in his reply to a question raised by Mohd Najwan Halimi (PH-Kota Anggerik) who wanted to know the impact of Covid-19 on the state’s investment performance.

“The state’s investment promotion agency, Invest Selangor, has always implemented various programmes in an effort to ensure that Selangor remains relevant and trusted by investors as their investment destination,” he said.

Apart from specific strategies such as the Selangor Aerospace Industry Action Plan and the Selangor Biotechnology Action Plan, Amirudin said the state government also implemented the Selangor International Business Summit Hybrid 2022 (SIBS 2022) which has Selangor International Expo (F&B) components; Selangor International Expo (Medic); Selangor Industrial Park Expo (SPARK); Selangor Asean Business Conference (SABC); Selangor Smart City and Digital Economy (SDEC) and Selangor R&D and Innovation Expo (SRIE).

“In helping to boost economic development and project implementation by the private sector, the state government has also approved the proposed establishment of the Selangor Golden Triangle (SGT) Development special task force. In efforts to achieve the state prosperity agenda and improve the quality of life of the people, the state government has established the Selangor Rail Industry Council which will focus specifically on the development of the rail industry in Selangor,” he said.

In efforts to provide conducive and comfortable industrial areas to investors, Amirudin said the state government has formulated the Guidelines for the Proposed Development of Industrial Parks with the concept of Managed Industrial Park (MIP).

“Meanwhile, networking programmes and meetings, as well as discussions with virtual investors as well as the existing investors in Selangor are ongoing,” he said. — Bernama