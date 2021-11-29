DIGP: Over 9,000 police personnel to be deployed during Sarawak polls

Deputy Inspector-General of Police Datuk Seri Mazlan Lazim said only personnel from the Sarawak police contingent would be involved and they would also be tasked to ensure that the standard operating procedures (SOP) are adhered to. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 29 — A total of 9,356 police personnel and officers will be deployed to maintain law and order for the duration of the Sarawak state election next month, said Deputy Inspector-General of Police, Datuk Seri Mazlan Lazim.

He said only personnel from the Sarawak police contingent would be involved and they would also be tasked to ensure that the standard operating procedures (SOP) are adhered to.

“We are ready and we do not have any problems with our assignment during the Sarawak polls which is coming soon and additional manpower will be provided by Bukit Aman, if needed.

“I am taking this opportunity to advise the public not to create disorder during the state polls and to comply with the SOPS to ensure everything runs smoothly,” he told a press conference after officiating the Gombak district police headquarters (IPD) here today.

Also present were Special Branch director Datuk Zamri Yahya and Selangor Police chief Datuk Arjunaidi Mohamed.

Meanwhile, Mazlan said as of today, 2,596 SOP compliance monitoring teams have been deployed nationwide, including 339 teams in Selangor.

The Election Commission has set December 18 as polling day for the 12th Sarawak state election while nomination day is on December 6 and early voting on December 14. — Bernama