Sarawak polls: Former PSB leaders, member to contest as independent candidates

SIBU, Nov 28 — Two former leaders and a member of the Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) today announced that they will contest on independent tickets in the 12th Sarawak state election on December 18.

Datuk Seri Abang Aditajaya Abang Alwi who is a former member of the PSB Presidential Council and acting chairman of Tanjung Manis and Kuala Rajang PSB will contest in N.41 Kuala Rajang seat.

The other two are former Semop PSB deputy chairman, Mohamad Adnan Zulkeffli contesting in N.42 Semop and Demak Laut PSB member, Khairul Datuk Ahmat contesting in N.05 Demak Laut seat.

This was announced by Aditajaya at the launch of the election machinery for N.41 Kuala Rajang, N.42 Semop and N.05 Demak Laut seats at a hotel here today. Also present at the launching ceremony were Mohamad Adnan and Khairul and their supporters.

Explaining his decision to leave PSB, Aditajaya said it was because he did not agree with the terms and conditions imposed by PSB in relation to the campaign for the Sarawak state election.

According to him, he was forced to sign an agreement with a money lending company to finance his campaign in the next election and his resignation letter was submitted to the PSB president on November 18.

“For that reason, I have resigned and withdrew from contesting on a PSB ticket in seat N.41 Kuala Rajang,” he told reporters, adding that his principles and self-respect cannot be bought.

At the same press conference, he also announced that he would set up a new party open to all races in Sarawak under the name Parti Barisan Rakyat (BR) and the registration application would be submitted to the Registrar of Societies (ROS) after the state election. — Bernama