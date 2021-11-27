Mohan, Murugiah retain veep positions, Asojan takes third seat

The results were announced by MIC deputy president Datuk Seri M. Saravanan. — Bernama file pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 27 — Incumbent MIC vice-presidents Datuk T Mohan and Datuk T. Murugiah both defended their positions at the party elections while Datuk M.Asojan emerged as the new face to clinch the third and final seat.

Based on the results distributed to the media, Mohan retained his position by securing 11,586 votes followed by Murugiah (9,139) and Asojan (8,703).

Datuk C. Sivaraajh, A.K Ramalingam and Datuk V. Gunalan, who also challenged for the three vice-president positions failed in their bid.

The results were announced by party deputy president Datuk Seri M. Saravanan at the MIC headquarters here today.

Meanwhile, among those who secured Central Working Committee (CWC) posts were former Deputy Education Minister Datuk P. Kamalananthan, Datuk S.M. Muthu, Datuk N. Muneandy, Datuk Subramaniam Karuppiah, Gunaselan Rajoo, D. Tharma Kumaran and M.Veeran.

The party elections this time around saw more than 20,000 delegates from 140 party divisions nationwide elect the three vice-presidents and 21 CWC members. — Bernama