Bersatu deputy president: Melaka Perikatan chief’s resignation exemplary, should be emulated by others

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 26 — Datuk Mohd Rafiq Naizamohideen’s resignation as Perikatan Nasional (PN) vice-president and Melaka PN chief was an exemplary move that should be emulated by other political leaders in the country.

Bersatu deputy president Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu said the decision reflected exemplary leadership as Mohd Rafiq had taken full responsibility for PN’s defeat in the recent Melaka state election.

“I am very impressed with such leadership qualities, which differs from other leaders who despite being defeated in elections continue to be ambitious and play politics leading to uncertainties and confusion.

“What he (Mohd Rafiq) has done should be emulated by others who are much older to him when the people have rejected you, you have to know when to go,” the youth and sports minister told Bernama today.

Ahmad Faizal had earlier appeared on Bernama TV’s Bual Bicara Bersama Menteri Belia dan Sukan programme.

Mohd Rafiq earlier this morning had announced his resignation from both party positions for new leadership to take over Melaka PN, to allow them sufficient time to prepare for the 15th general election (GE15).

Ahmad Faizal, meanwhile, also stressed that Mohd Rafiq had not been pressured in any way to resign.

In a separate development, the Tambun MP also welcomed Lahad Datu MP and Segama assemblyman Datuk Mohamaddin Ketapi as a new Bersatu member.

“I believe he (Mohamaddin) has full confidence in (Bersatu president) Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, as with the majority of the people who are comfortable with his style of leadership.

“I hope he (Mohamaddin) can work closely with me in Bersatu and strive to gain the people’s support in the next general election,” he said. — Bernama