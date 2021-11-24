Abang Johari: GPS to retain five incumbents in Miri division for Sarawak election

Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) chairman Tan Sri Abang Johari Openg said the five incumbents have worked hard serving their respective areas. — Bernama pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

MIRI, Nov 24 — Five incumbents of Sarawak state constituencies in Bekenu, Lambir, Piasau, Senadin and Marudi will defend their seats in the 12th Sarawak state election on December 18.

Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) chairman Tan Sri Abang Johari Openg who confirmed the matter said the five incumbents have worked hard serving their respective areas.

“Insya Allah, we will retain (the five assemblymen) so that the team could assist me in the larger team in GPS,” he said when speaking at a “Leader With the People” dinner here tonight.

The five assembly personalities are Datuk Rosey Yunus (Bekenu); Ripin Lamat (Lambir); Datuk Sebastian Ting (Piasau); Datuk Seri Lee Kim Shin (Senadin); and Datuk Dr Penguang Manggil (Marudi).

When asked by reporters after the event, on the fate of two more incumbents in Miri Division, namely Telang Usan and Mulu, Abang Johari hinted he would be making an announcement in his visit to Mulu tomorrow. — Bernama