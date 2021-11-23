Teach Kedah MB, PAS leaders to respect non-Muslims, women, DAP MP urges Unity Ministry

Speaking in the Dewan Rakyat, DAP MP RSN Rayer reminded Sanusi that Kedah is a multiracial state just like the rest of the country and that his recent actions showed a lack of empathy towards non-Muslims and non-Malays. — Bernama pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 23 ― DAP MP RSN Rayer today exhorted the Unity Ministry to “educate” PAS leaders, especially its Kedah Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor, to the sensitivities of non-Muslims in the country.

Speaking in the Dewan Rakyat, Rayer reminded Sanusi that Kedah is a multiracial state just like the rest of the country and that his recent actions showed a lack of empathy towards non-Muslims and non-Malays.

He said this went against the “Keluarga Malaysia” concept that Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob was touting.

“Today in this House, we got a huge bag full of shirts and caps and items to promote the prime minister from Bera’s ‘Keluarga Malaysia’ concept. Sadly this is not enough to build unity.

“We need to educate the leaders, especially the ones from PAS, to be more sensitive towards other races. I also urge the Unity Ministry to educate the Kedah MB to be more prudent with how he governs the state as Kedah has and always will be a multiracial state,” the Jelutong MP said.

“Our PM will have his vision destroyed if people like the Kedah MB are purposely touching on the sensitivities of the people.”

Sanusi has repeatedly drawn public ire since he became Kedah MB in May 2020. The most recent controversial decision he made was the effective ban of all gaming outlets in the northern state by ordering local councils not to renew the business licences of those selling 4D lottery tickets.

He added to the flames by saying those who wanted to gamble can go to Penang instead, which drew censure from the Penang Malay Association earlier today.

Prior to this, Sanusi was under fire for remarks about having enough freezers to contain the dead bodies of the deceased from Covid-19. At the time, he said there were sufficient freezer containers to store the bodies of Covid-19 victims, and those interested could submit their names.

The video clip where he made those comments went viral.

Individuals who had criticised Sanusi in public had reportedly been taken in for police questioning.

In January, he cancelled Thaipusam in Kedah, a festival held sacred by many ethnic Indians, saying it did not warrant a public holiday due to the movement control order (MCO).

In July, he was caught on video test driving a car during the MCO in Penang and subsequently fined, after an aide initially denied Sanusi did so.

Rayer held up the late Datuk Nik Abdul Aziz Nik Mat as a role model of Islamic leadership, saying the former Tok Guru did more for non-Muslims as he had respected them and treated them with dignity.

He suggested a programme be made to educate current PAS leaders on Nik Aziz’s teachings.

“The late Tok Guru who did so much for the non-Muslim community in Kelantan.

“He took care of their welfare and he gave a lot to the Indians, even helping to build temples,” said Rayer.

“So I implore the unity ministry to make a programme or book on his teachings because this current crop of PAS leaders must not know of his teachings.

“I also urge the ministry to teach the PAS members, especially the deputy president, how to talk with respect to women and reporters as well,” alluding to two PAS leaders’ harassment of a female reporter in Melaka.