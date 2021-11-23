NanoMalaysia Energy Storage Technology Initiative to develop, commercialise energy storage systems , says Dr Adham

Science, Technology and Innovation Minister Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba said a specific development allocation of RM2 million would be provided for the programme, which would be implemented within two years. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

SHAH ALAM, Nov 23 — The NanoMalaysia Energy Storage Technology Initiative (Nesti) will be implemented next year, said Science, Technology and Innovation Minister, Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba.

He said that the initiative was a national pioneer platform, as part of efforts to develop and commercialise energy storage systems for electrical mobility and usage, in domestic and industrial sectors and mobile solutions.

He added that a specific development allocation of RM2 million would be provided for the programme, which would be implemented within two years.

NanoMalaysia would be the implementing and monitoring agency for the Strategic Research Fund for the Enabling Mobility Electrification for Green Economy programme; to complement the renewable energy technology ecosystem and storage, with the participation of the industries, research communities and end users.

“This programme is expected to be able to attract proposals to overcome national strategic issues, including on sustainable energy technology, expanding the value chain and creating services or new products in the technology ecosystem, which are environment friendly and with a reduction in fuel consumption,” he said.

He said this during the launching of Nesti and the Hydrogen-Paired Electric Racecar (HyPER) today.

Meanwhile, NanoMalaysia chief executive officer, Dr Rezal Khairi Ahmad, said that the Nesti programme would create 6,000 high-value job opportunities in the next three years, with a direct impact on the projects to be implemented worth at least RM150 million.

“When the world is facing a pressing need to obtain and store renewable energy, this Nesti programme is timely. NanoMalaysia targets to change Malaysia into a country producing high technology components and energy storage systems for domestic use and export markets,” he said.

On HyPER, Dr Rezal Khairi said that the local racing car was developed with the aim of becoming the verification platform for renewable energy storage and its application for automotive use.

“We expect a comprehensive test will be conducted next year with the participation of industry players, with the potential to penetrate the automotive sector quickly,” he added. — Bernama