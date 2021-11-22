With 24 new Covid-19 fatalities, Malaysia’s death toll goes past 30,000 mark

Forensics personnel transfer the body of a recently deceased Covid-19 patient out of the morgue at the Penang General Hospital August 24, 2021. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 22 — The Ministry of Health (MoH) recorded 24 new deaths due to Covid-19 as of midnight, bringing the country’s death toll from the virus to 30,002.

Of the total, six passed away before they could be treated in hospital, bringing the total of brought-in-dead cases since the start of the pandemic to 6,064.

Kelantan topped the list of deaths by state with five deaths, followed by Johor with four, Kedah and Perak with three. Sabah, Sarawak and Terengganu recorded two deaths each while Negri Sembilan, Pahang and Penang had one death each.

No deaths were recorded in Melaka, Perlis, Selangor, Kuala Lumpur, Labuan or Putrajaya.

The country’s Covid 19 new cases dipped below the 5,000-mark yesterday, with MoH reporting 4,854 new infections, the lowest in recent times. 12 are imported cases.

They comprised of 95.8 per cent or 4,651 Malaysians and 4.2 per cent or 203 non-citizens.

This brings the cumulative infections in the country to 2,586,601, of which 69,790 are still active, including 541 in the intensive care unit and 267 which require breathing assistance.

There are again more patients recovering from Covid, at 5,525 cases today compared to new infections.

By state, Selangor tops the list with 1,365 new cases followed by Johor with 494, Kelantan with 486, Sabah with 437, Kedah with 275, Penang with 271, Pahang with 265, Sarawak with 245, Kuala Lumpur with 235 and Terengganu with 208.

Three states had less than 200 cases — Negri Sembilan with 197, Perak 177 and Malacca with 50 cases lesser than the day before with 142 cases.

The remaining three states with cases in the double digits or less are Putrajaya with 31, and Labuan with 14 and Perlis with 12.