Melaka polls: PN’s woman chief minister gamble fails to pay off

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 21 — The move by Perikatan Nasional (PN) to offer the option of a woman chief minister eventually proved not good enough for the coalition to woo the majority of voters in the 15th state election yesterday.

This was the first time a woman had been named as chief minister candidate in a state election and Mas Ermieyati was also considered as the ‘new face’ for the post compared to former Melaka chief ministers Datuk Seri Sulaiman Md Ali (BN) and PH’s Adly Zahari, both of whom won comfortably in Lendu and Bukit Katil respectively.

Universiti Teknologi Malaysia (UTM) Razak Faculty of Technology and Informatics (RFTI) senior lecturer, Dr Mazlan Ali opined that Sulaiman will be able to ensure political stability returned to Melaka.

Sulaiman’s experience and maturity in governing Melaka previously proved that he was eligible to be elected again to lead the historical state, he said.

“However, he (Sulaiman) may have to learn from past mistakes and experiences so that there is political maturity in Melaka. He must not lose his focus with the power he holds but instead focus on the interests of the people,” he told Bernama.

Sulaiman was sworn in as Melaka’s 13th Chief Minister before Melaka Yang Dipertua Negeri Tun Mohd Ali Rustam at Istana Melaka tonight.

Meanwhile, Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia (UKM) Political Science Programme senior lecturer Dr Jamaie Hamil said Adly’s victory was due to the charm and background of the former chief minister much liked by the locals.

He said although he had help from partners in PH such as DAP in the election campaign, Adly’s own aura was seen as a factor in him winning the Bukit Katil state seat.

On Mas Ermieyati’s defeat, Jamaie said it was expected as Tanjung Bidara was a BN stronghold.

He said although Mas Ermieyati was an important figure in Melaka, her victory before this was on a BN ticket, adding that her defection to Bersatu later did not go down well with the locals. — Bernama