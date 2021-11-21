Local company urges govt to intensify campaign to buy Malaysian goods online

Workers are seen hard at work hanging up the national flag outside a building ahead of the National Day celebrations in Kuala Lumpur August 18, 2016. ― Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

LANGKAWI, Nov 21 — The Buy Malaysian Goods Campaign (KBBM) needs to be intensified on the online platform in line with the increase in purchases through the method by consumers following the Covid-19 pandemic and implementation of the movement control order (MCO).

Nuri Enterprises marketing director, Mohd Imran Mohd Kamal, 39, said the move would make it easier for local small and medium enterprises (SME) to promote their products, compared with displaying the products physically at their business premises, especially for those who are just starting out.

“I suggest the KBBM campaign for this year and next year to focus on promoting local products on existing or popular online platforms.

“Most SMEs, especially those who are just starting their business, do not have the business premises to display their products, or they do not know how to place their products at retail premises, so the online platform is the best place for them to market the products,” he told Bernama here recently.

Mohd Imran said his company, which produces food-based products such as fried onions, vermicelli and laksa, recorded a decline in sales, especially last year, due to the pandemic, and was grateful that the company managed to remain in business through the various incentives provided by the government.

“The Wage Subsidy Programme is one that is very helpful for us to survive and we did not lay off workers despite being affected by Covid-19,” he said and suggested that the government implement various other initiatives to help local SMEs.

He said there were currently 18 products under the brand name “Nurey” sold by his company and they could be obtained by consumers at several retail outlets and through online shopping platforms.

The national level 2021 KBBM was launched by Deputy Minister of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Datuk Rosol Wahid at Dataran Cenang Langkawi, here, recently. — Bernama