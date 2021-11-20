Ahmad Zahid: BN open to talks with other parties to form Melaka govt if it falls short of majority

Barisan Nasional chairman Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said the coalition needs to act quickly to bring much-needed stability to Melaka. — Picture by Ben Tan

MELAKA, Nov 20 ― Barisan Nasional (BN) chairman Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said the coalition is willing to negotiate with other parties to form the new Melaka state government, if it cannot do so on its own.

Under such circumstances, he said BN needs to act quickly to bring much-needed stability to Melaka.

“We are open to discussions with any parties provided there is an emphasis on political stability for the state.

“At the same time, discussions must be rooted in a mutual understanding that Melaka’s political stability comes first,” said Ahmad Zahid during his visit to the BN Command Centre in Ayer Keroh here today.

Ahmad Zahid, who is also Umno president, said whatever the outcome of the election, BN needs to plan positive initiatives for Melaka.

He said the coalition’s earlier projection of a low voter turnout in Melaka today was accurate, but exit polls appear to favour BN.

The Bagan Datuk MP also said if today’s results go its way, BN will draw up a timeline to initiate its promises under its manifesto.

“This includes appointing Datuk Seri Sulaiman Md Ali as Melaka chief minister as promised,” said Ahmad Zahid.