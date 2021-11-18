Police detain aunt after boy falls to his death at Selayang condo

He said the woman had five previous drug-related criminal records. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 18 — Police arrested the aunt of a five-year-old boy who died after falling from the 16th floor of a Selayang condominium unit, here, yesterday.

Gombak district police chief ACP Zainal Mohamed Mohamed said the 36-year-old woman was detained to assist in the investigation.

He said the suspect had five previous drug-related criminal records.

“The case is being investigated under section 31 (1) (5b) of the Children Act 2001, which is negligence that leads to death,” he said in a statement today.

“The suspect will be brought to the Selayang Magistrate's Court today for the purpose of remand application,” he said in a statement today.

Zainal Mohamed said the public with information on the incident were asked to contact any nearby police station or Investigating Officer Insp Mohd Nizar Adnan at 03-6126 2222/013-996 1892.

Yesterday, the tragic incident happened at about 10.30 am, when the aunt suddenly became aware of the disappearance of her nephew, after being found not in his room. — Bernama



