Melaka to receive RM210m in annual federal grant next year, says finance minister

MELAKA, Nov 18 — The Federal Government is allocating RM210 million under its annual grant to the state of Melaka for next year, said Finance Minister Datuk Seri Tengku Zafrul Abdul Aziz.

He said that RM574 million had been allocated under the development expenditure to fund 171 development projects in the state.

“Of these 171 projects approved for Melaka, 39 are new projects which have been approved for 2022, involving an allocation of RM51.8 million,” he said during the Minister’s Question Time in the Dewan Rakyat today.

He was replying to a question from Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan (BN-Pontian) who wanted a list of allocations and assistance given to the people and government of Melaka for 2021 and under Budget 2022 as well as the allocations from the Federal Government for next year.

Meanwhile, Tengku Zafrul said that for 2021, the Melaka state government had received RM534 million that was provided for under the Estimated Melaka State Development Expenditure, involving 161 projects and an allocation amounting to RM205 million under the Federal Government grant to the state government.

“The total allocation that has been provided under the economic stimulus packages, development allocation and Federal Government grant to the Melaka state for 2021 is estimated to be RM1.5 billion,” he said.

Apart from that, he said the people of Melaka would continue to receive cash assistance with an estimated allocation of over RM300 million that would benefit nearly 300,000 recipients through monthly social welfare assistance as well as the Bantuan Keluarga Malaysia (BKM) scheme. — Bernama