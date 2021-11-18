Johor govt announces special financial aid for state civil servants

Johor Mentri Besar Datuk Hasni Mohammad, when announcing the assistance said the special payment was to appreciate public servants’ contributions and services in the implementation of state development and welfare efforts as well as for ensuring the smooth running of state administration. — Bernama pic

ISKANDAR PUTERI, Nov 18 — The Johor government has announced a special financial assistance of half a month’s salary or a minimum of RM1,000 to civil servants in the state, including federal civil servants whose salaries are paid by the state government.

Johor Mentri Besar Datuk Hasni Mohammad, when announcing the assistance said the special payment was to appreciate public servants’ contributions and services in the implementation of state development and welfare efforts as well as for ensuring the smooth running of state administration.

“The special assistance will be extended to all Al-Quran and Fardhu Ain (Kafa) teachers, Community Rehabilitation Centre personnel and Johor Islamic Kindergarten (TAJ) teachers. The special financial aid will be paid by the end of the year,” he said during the tabling of Budget Johor 2022 on the first day of the Fourth Session of the 14th Johor State Assembly in Kota Iskandar, here today.

Meanwhile, Hasni said a total of RM90 million has been allocated to continue the Kasih Johor aid programme to benefit 450,000 people from the B40 group compared to 300,000 previously.

He said the one-off financial aid to primary and school students from families earning between RM3,001 and RM7,000 would also be continued next year.

“The initiative is to complete the early schooling assistance provided by the federal government for students from families earning below RM3,000. An allocation amounting to RM33 million will benefit 220,000 students.

“For the asnaf group, a total of RM500,000 will be allocated for their social welfare and to institutions to benefit orphans, senior citizens with no next of kin, persons with disabilities’ associations and others,” he said.

Hasni said the state government would also continue with the special assistance provided to Yayasan Sultanah Rogayah and Yayasan Sultanah Fatimah amounting to RM5 million and RM7 million each.

The economic project for the people and target groups or Perkasa formerly known as the Johor Economic Development Project (Proper) by Yayasan Pembangunan Keluarga Darul Ta’zim to improve people’s economic situation, especially the rural community will also be implemented, he said.

He said the project will provide employment opportunities in the agricultural sector to 16 local communities irrespective of race including the homeless and the disabled, with a total allocation of RM300,000. — Bernama