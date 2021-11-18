Anwar: Pakatan may have to rethink pact with Putrajaya if Najib gets RM100m land and house

Opposition Leader Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim in Parliament, November 18, 2021. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 18 — Opposition Leader Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today said the Pakatan Harapan (PH) coalition could reconsider the memorandum of understanding (MOU) signed with the federal government if it awards ex-prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak a plot of land and a house worth RM100 million.

Anwar in a statement this evening said the matter was never discussed or conveyed to Opposition representatives in any meeting previously held with the government.

“It’s shocking to hear from the finance minister today that the Cabinet as a whole had accepted a request to give a piece of land and a house to Pekan MP worth RM100 million.

“At a time when people are suffering, contract doctors status are unclear, children from the B40 household income group are still facing many different challenges and at a time where there are so many Malaysians who have lost their jobs, their home, their income and even their lives, the Cabinet’s move to ‘gift’ land and house to someone had been found guilty of corruption by the KL High Court is immoral and does not make any sense,” he said

He added that the shocking revelation may force PH to “review all forms of understandings that exist” with the government.

Anwar was referring to the memorandum of understanding the coalition signed with Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob’s government.

He added that to date Najib had failed to explain the cash and jewellery worth hundreds of millions in his possession.

In Parliament today, Finance Minister Datuk Tengku Zafrul Abdul Aziz said the Cabinet received and discussed Najib’s application for a plot of land and home, which some have valued at RM100 million.

Tengku Zafrul said the Cabinet was considering this and that further questions should be directed to the Prime Minister’s Department.