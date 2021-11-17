In Parliament, minister refuses questions on Mitra scandal by citing MACC investigation

National Unity Minister Datuk Halimah Mohamed Sadique said the plan was inclusive by making the Federal Constitution and the Rukun Negara the main thrust in building a harmonious and prosperous society. — Bernama pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 17 — Opposition lawmakers criticised National Unity Minister Datuk Halimah Mohamed Sadique today after she told Parliament she could not answer questions on the Malaysian Indian Community Transformation Unit (Mitra) scandal as it was under investigation.

She said that the matter was under investigation by Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) and the agency told her that public comments could affect their ongoing efforts.

“I cannot give an answer because I was told by the MACC that the information I provided could affect the ongoing investigation,” she told Dewan Rakyat during the wind-up speech for her ministry today.

RSN Rayer (Jelutong-PH), M. Kulasegaran (Ipoh Barat-PH) and Kashturi Patto (Batu Kawan-PH) stood up to protest her answer, which caused a shouting match between other Opposition MPs and Halimah.

“I and other YBs want to know if any party leaders are involved because 16 ordinary people have been arrested,” Rayer said.

“(I stood up) on standing orders, (do the standing orders) allow ministers to hide behind the MACC?”

Deputy Speaker Datuk Mohd Rashid Hasnon then warned Rayer not to disrupt proceedings.

The argument went on for 10 more minutes, causing Halimah to complain that it was eating into her allotted 40 minutes to respond to questions on her minister’s 2022 allocations.

Halimah insisted that she was not scared or hiding behind MACC, saying she was the one who invited the agency to investigate the fund under her ministry since taking over in 2020.

“We asked the MACC to enter the ministry to investigate this matter. Even before it was raised, we asked the MACC to come in and look at all the things we have done since 2019.

“Let the MACC investigate and answer (the allegation). I’m sorry I can’t answer because it is still under investigation,” she said.

On October 15, the MACC said it had opened an investigation paper on allegations of misuse of funds under Mitra.

On October 25, 16 company directors were arrested for alleged misappropriation of funds under Mitra.

Allegations regarding the fund centred around estimated tens of millions of ringgit that were meant for a Mitra allocation grant to implement socio-economic programmes of the Indian community in Malaysia have been misused.

Opposition MPs have also been demanding MIC party leaders to be investigation over the allegations as well.

Mitra was restructured in 2018 during the Pakatan Harapan administration and placed under the Prime Minister’s Department.

However, from April 2020, Mitra was placed under the National Unity Ministry.

It is estimated that Mitra obtains a budget of RM100 million a year.