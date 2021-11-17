Finance minister to explain module for 5G network tomorrow, says Annuar Musa

Tan Sri Annuar Musa speaks during a press conference in Putrajaya August 31, 2021. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 17 — The module that will be used by the government in implementing the 5G network will be explained in detail by the Finance Ministry in the Dewan Rakyat tomorrow, said Communications and Multimedia Minister Tan Sri Annuar Musa.

He admitted that there is currently a debate on which is better, the multi-system concept, namely the 5G network operated by various telecommunication companies or the single wholesale network system, which only involves a single company as planned to be used by the country.

Annuar said the government was aware that the single provider concept had a history of failure in several other countries such as Mexico.

“Studies have been done on the causes of failure and the information we’ve obtained so far is that the basis and background of the problems are very different and the single wholesale network model is not the same as what is planned to be used through DNB (Digital Nasional Berhad).

“However, Finance Minister will elaborate about DNB, because DNB is a company under the responsibility of the Finance Ministry, while the (communications and multimedia) ministry will regulate the spectrum distribution and the implementation of services later,” he said. — Bernama