Transport Ministry says yet to reach agreement with Selangor over ECRL alignment

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 16 — The Ministry of Transport (MoT) has yet to get final approval from the Selangor state government for the East Coast Rail Link (ECRL) project.

Its minister Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong said however he is convinced that both parties will come to an agreement soon.

“We have held 37 engagements with Selangor involving 17 state departments and agencies

“Although we have yet received the final approval of the Selangor state government, but the Transport Ministry is looking for the best solution

“I hope we can solve it in the near future can bring news for the good of Selangor as well where we can build the Serendah bypass,” he told the Dewan Rakyat during the ministry’s windup session today.

Wee said the project had reached a progress rate of 25.09 per cent as of October, short of the projected 27.5 per cent due to the pandemic.

He is also optimistic that the 665km rail project, which is scheduled to be completed in December 2026, will be delivered on time.

The impasse between the federal and Selangor state governments stems from the latter’s preference for the southern Selangor route, cutting through the Kuala Langat (North) forest reserve.

The federal government meanwhile, has proposed for the northern Selangor route, which would include the building of the Serendah bypass.