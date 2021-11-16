Court orders Rumah Bonda founder’s adopted daughter to be handed over to Social Welfare Dept

Rumah Bonda founder Siti Bainun Ahd Razali at the Kuala Lumpur Magistrates’ Court, October 28, 2021. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 16 — The Magistrates’ Court here today ordered a 16-year-old girl who is the adopted child of the owner of Rumah Bonda founder Siti Bainun Ahd Razali to be handed over to the Social Welfare Department (JKM).

Lawyer Megat Syazlee Mokhtarom, who represented the teenager’s mother, said that Magistrate Norfarahain Roslan made the decision after hearing submissions from lawyers and the testimony of a witness, namely the teenager’s biological mother.

“The teenager’s biological mother did not object to her child being handed over to JKM. The court then ordered the teenager to be placed at the Rumah Kanak-Kanak Rembau in Negri Sembilan until the age of 18 with the condition that the family can visit once every two months,” he told reporters after the custody hearing proceedings.

Megat Syazlee said the court then set December 1 for the hearing of the application of Siti Bainun and a mother for the custody of two other children.

Meanwhile, lawyer Nur A’minahtul Mardiah Md Nor, who represented Siti Bainun, 29, said her client did not object to the handing over of the teenager to JKM.

Earlier, the Magistrates’ Court rejected the application of Siti Bainun and two biological mothers to gain custody of two children aged three and two respectively.

On August 2, Siti Bainun and four biological mothers filed an application via a joint notice at the Magistrates’ Court here, seeking the immediate revocation of the temporary custody orders for five children handed to several foster homes under the JKM on July 16 by naming the Kuala Lumpur JKM as the respondent. — Bernama