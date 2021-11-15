Covid-19: SDMC says positive cases in Sarawak on the decline

The State Disaster Management Committee (JPBN) in a statement today said 11 of the new cases had lung infection and needing respiratory support while the other 276 cases had mild or no symptoms. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUCHING, Nov 15 — The number of Covid-19 new cases in Sarawak has been showing a downward trend with 287 positive cases recorded today compared to over 300 cases daily, last week.

The State Disaster Management Committee (JPBN) in a statement today said 11 of the new cases had lung infection and needing respiratory support while the other 276 cases had mild or no symptoms.

Twelve fatalities from the viral infection were reported between November 10 and 14 involving those aged 36 to 86 and with a history of having high blood pressure, diabetes or asthma.

The Sarawak JBPN also stated that one cluster, the Long Urun cluster in Belaga came to an end today after no new cases were recorded in the last 28 days in this cluster. This brings the number of active clusters in Sarawak to 10 now. — Bernama