Deputy finance minister 1 says ECRL project reaches 25.09pc progress rate

Deputy Finance Minister I Mohd Shahar Abdullah said he was optimistic that the mega project, involving a 665-kilometre (km) rail network, would be completed as scheduled. — Bernama pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUANTAN, Nov 13 — The construction of the East Coast Rail Link (ECRL) project, scheduled for completion in December 2026, has reached a progress rate of 25.09 per cent as of October, said Deputy Finance Minister 1 Mohd Shahar Abdullah.

He said he was optimistic that the mega project, involving a 665-kilometre (km) rail network, would be completed as scheduled.

“The contractor has shown good performance, some packages are ahead of schedule, some are on track,” he told reporters after presenting prizes for the Discover ECRL Paya Besar 2021 Photography Competition here today.

Mohd Shahar, who is Paya Besar Member of Parliament, said in Pahang, the construction of the ECRL project was now more than 28 per cent completed, with the construction of major structures such as tunnels and bridges running smoothly.

He added that the construction of piles and pillars for the 3.88 km long Super Major Bridge, a major structure under the construction phase in Paya Besar, was also progressing well.

“Once completed, it will enable the ECRL to cross flood risk areas, as well as Sungai Kuantan and Jalan Kuantan Sungai Lembing,” he said, adding that seven ECRL stations would be built in Pahang, namely Cherating, Kuantan Port City, KotaSAS, Paya Besar, Maran, Temerloh and Bentong.

Meanwhile, he said the project, which included passenger and cargo stations, was also carefully implemented to ensure environmental sustainability by using various techniques and technologies to minimise deforestation.

At the ceremony, Hamzi Faiz Muhammad took home RM2,500 after winning the photography competition, while the second and third places went to B. Velu Swamy and Mohd Faris Saffiq Sa’adon, who took home RM1,500 and RM1,000 respectively. — Bernama