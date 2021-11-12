Melaka polls: Parti Perikatan India Muslim Nasional to unveil manifesto next week, says its sec-gen

Parti Perikatan India Muslim Nasional (IMAN) will be fielding Abdul Aziz Osani Kasim for the Machap Jaya seat. The party’s secretary general Amir Hamzah Abdul Rajak today said it will unveil its manifesto for the Melaka election next week. — Bernama pic

ALOR GAJAH, Nov 12 — Parti Perikatan India Muslim Nasional (IMAN) will unveil its manifesto for the Melaka state election next week, said its secretary-general Amir Hamzah Abdul Rajak.

It would be launched in a hybrid manner either on Monday or Tuesday to serve as a catalyst for change in the Machap Jaya state, he said when met at the party’s operations room at Taman Lesung Batu Jaya here today.

The manifesto is expected to focus on agriculture and eco-tourism as a catalyst for change in the area.

IMAN is making its maiden appearance in the Melaka state election by fielding its Machap Jaya branch head Abdul Aziz Osani Kasim, 52, a local businessman, for the Machap Jaya seat.

Amir Hamzah said the party was fielding Aziz Osani, who is an entrepreneur, as its candidate for the seat as he is a local there.

The contest for the Machap Jaya seat will be a five-cornered contest involving Abdul Aziz, Ngwe Hee Sem, of Barisan Nasional, Law Bing Haw (Pakatan Harapan), Azlan Daud (Independent) and Tai Siong Jiul (Perikatan Nasional).

The incumbent is Datuk Ginie Lim Siew Lin, of Pakatan Harapan, who won the seat with a majority of 1,336 votes in the last general election.

The Election Commission has set November 20 as polling day for the Melaka state election, with early voting on November 16.

The election is called following the dissolution of the state assembly on October 4 after four state assemblymen withdrew support for the chief minister. — Bernama