Malaysia reports 6,517 new Covid-19 cases, bringing the total number of Covid-19 cases in the country to 2,535,338. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 12 — The Ministry of Health (MoH) logged 6,517 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours.

The latest numbers represented an increase of 194 cases compared to the new infections recorded yesterday.

This makes it the third day in a row that daily cases have numbered more than 6,000.

This brings the total number of Covid-19 cases in the country, since the start of the pandemic, to 2,535,338.

