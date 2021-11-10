Malaysia, Indonesia to start phased travel corridor

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob (left) and Indonesian president Joko Widodo are pictured at Istana Bogor in Jakarta November 10, 2021. — Bernama pic

JAKARTA, Nov 10 — Malaysia and Indonesia have agreed to implement a travel corridor between the two countries through the Travel Corridor Arrangement or Vaccinated Travel Lane arrangement, as both countries are recovering from the Covid-19 pandemic.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said the relevant ministers will refine the initiative so that the border between the two countries — involving the Kuala Lumpur-Jakarta-Kuala Lumpur and Kuala Lumpur-Bali-Kuala Lumpur routes — could be opened.

“A joint statement will be made to announce the opening of the border between Malaysia and Indonesia,” he said in a joint press conference with President Joko Widodo at Istana Bogor in conjunction with his inaugural three-day official visit which began yesterday.

On Indonesian migrant workers in Malaysia, he assured that the welfare and protection of Indonesians working in Malaysia will continue to be preserved.

Ismail Sabri said the Workers’ Minimum Standards of Housing and Amenities Act 1990 (Act 446) amended last year guarantees comfortable accommodation for employees, not only for Malaysians but also for foreigners, including from Indonesia. — Bernama