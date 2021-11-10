BN promises to appoint five reps from youth groups, NGOs if it wins Melaka state election

Barisan Nasional and Pakatan Harapan flags are pictured along Jalan Pokok Mangga in Melaka November 9, 2021. ― Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 10 — Representatives from youth groups and civil societies could have a greater voice in the Melaka legislative assembly if Barisan Nasional (BN) wins the state election on November 20.

The coalition’s deputy chairman Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan today promised that BN will amend the state constitution to enable five assemblymen to be appointed to the state lawmaking house.

He added that if BN were given the opportunity to govern again, all elected lawmakers, regardless of their political leanings or parties, will receive an appropriate allocation for their respective constituencies.

The second pillar was to rejuvenate the local economy, with an emphasis of supporting established industries such as tourism, agriculture and fishing.

The third pillar would be to improve the efficacy of government services, including by having more youth representation via a youth state assembly.

The fourth pillar consisted of preserving racial harmony within the state, continuing to improve relations among different communities and strengthening vulnerable communities such as the elderly, people with disabilities, and Orang Asli.

The final pledge was to uphold sustainable, high-impact development; protect the environment; provide better public utilities; and improve flood prevention in the state.

Mohamad explained that the 103 initiatives under the five pillars were inclusive and practical in nature, and which he believed could be achieved within the five-year period of a usual term.