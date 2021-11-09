No plant, no licence, Sarawak CM tells timber concession owners

Abang Johari Tun Openg speaks during a virtual press conference in Kota Kinabalu October 15, 2021. — Picture courtesy of the Sarawak Chief Minister’s Office

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

BINTULU, Nov 9 — Sarawak Chief Minister Datuk Abang Johari Openg today warned timber concession owners that their licences will be withdrawn if they fail to replace trees which they have felled.

He said licensed concession areas which have been logged must be replanted with trees under a new timber policy of the state government.

“Before we kept on felling trees without replacement, but now we have come up with a policy requiring concession owners to replace trees they have felled,” he said when launching a Greening Sarawak Campaign here.

Abang Johari said he believes strongly in environmental sustainability.

“Now we fell, and then we plant, which means we constantly green our state.

“If they don’t replant trees, we will withdraw their licences,” he said.

He said the state government is taking this approach to ensure there will always be sufficient raw materials for the timber industry in the long-term.

“If this happens, it means our ecosystem is alright, which means animals and birds can survive as well as human beings,” he said.

The chief minister thanked the Forest Department as a leading agency in the restoration of the forest in the state with a planting target of seven million trees a year and 35 million in the next five years.

He directed the Bintulu Development Authority to identify suitable areas to be developed as a town green park, such as Taman Piasau in Miri, Forest Park in Kuching and Bukit Lima Nature Park in Sibu.

Among those present at the function were Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan and Minister in the Chief Minister’s Office Datuk Talip Zulpiliip.