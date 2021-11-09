Khairy: Medical marijuana can be used in Malaysia if it passes national regulations

The health minister said products containing cannabis can be imported and used in Malaysia so long as it adhered to existing laws. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 9 — The use of medical marijuana is permissible in Malaysia as it does not violate the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952, Poisons Act 1952 or the Sale of Drugs Act 1952, the Khairy Jamaluddin said.

The health minister said products containing cannabis can be imported and used in Malaysia so long as it adhered to existing laws.

In a written parliamentary reply to Muar MP Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman, Khairy said the products would have to be registered with the local Drug Control Authority (DCA).

Other criteria would be that the importer and wholesaler must have a valid licence and approval under the Control of Drugs and Cosmetics Regulations 1984, Poison Act 1952 and Dangerous Drug Act 1952; and that any retail sales must be done by a registered pharmacist or medical officer.

“Taking into account the quality, safety and effectiveness of the product, anyone with scientific proof that cannabis (hemp) can be used for medical purposes can register their product containing cannabis with the DCA to be evaluated and registered under the Control of Drugs and Cosmetics Regulations 1984 to be sold in Malaysia.

“Cannabis is also under the Single Convention on Narcotics Drugs 1961 Schedule 1. Schedule 1 limits the use of cannabis to medicinal and scientific purposes that involve the production, manufacture, export, import, distribution, trade, usage and ownership,” Khairy said in his reply.

“As for the use of cannabis for industrial purposes, under Article 28 of the Single Convention of Narcotic Drugs 1961, it states: ‘This convention shall not apply to the cultivation of the cannabis plant exclusively for industrial purposes (fibre and seed) or horticultural purposes’,” he added.

In September, Syed Saddiq asked the government to look into legalising medical marijuana and hemp.

At the time, he said that the government should not avoid discourse on the topic purely due to societal sensitivities, and instead be guided by studies based on data and science.