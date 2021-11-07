Melaka election: PH Youth accepts nomination of Idris, Nor Azman

Datuk Seri Idris Haron speaks during a press conference in Melaka October 5, 2021. — Bernama pic

MELAKA, Nov 7 — Pakatan Harapan (PH) Youth has accepted the decision of the coalition’s top leadership to nominate former Melaka assemblymen Datuk Seri Idris Haron and Datuk Nor Azman Hassan in the coming Melaka state election under PH tickets.

PH Youth chief, Howard Lee Chuan How however admitted that there were among PH members who did not agree with the decision with strong conviction.

“I do not want to state my personal stand as this is not the proper platform but it is clear there are quarters who disagree with Pakatan Harapan.

“Nonetheless when a decision has been made with consensus, it should be accepted and for me, it is the Melaka voters who will decide whether the decision is correct and we will not precede the decision of the people in Melaka,” he said in a media conference here today.

Yesterday, PH chairman Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim in his announcement said Idris would be standing in Asahan, which is a traditional PKR seat while Nor Azman will stay in Pantai Kundor, a Parti Amanah traditional seat. — Bernama