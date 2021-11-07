Incumbent Talib must be retained to resolve existing matters, says Sarawak PBB Jepak deputy chief

Talib (seated centre) poses for the camera with PBB Jepak Youth members. — Borneo Post pic

BINTULU, Nov 7 — Jepak incumbent Datuk Talib Zulpilip must be retained for the coming state polls to allow him to resolve several matters related to the needs of people in the constituency.

This was said by Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) Jepak deputy chief, Saidi Abang Samsudin.

He said among the issues were land claims, people’s projects still in the planning stage and leadership succession in PBB Jepak.

“We also reject any nomination from outside PBB Jepak,” he said in his welcoming speech at the PBB Jepak Youth dinner here Friday, which was also attended by Talib and the branch vice head Tuai Rumah Isa Megong.

Saidi also said their youth election machinery was ready to face the state polls which could be held any time soon.

PBB Jepak Youth chief, Jefferi Johari, said their machinery had been ready since last year assisting and distributing Sarawakku Sayang Food Baskets to individuals undergoing quarantine.

“With the dissolution of the State Legislative Assembly (DUN) on Nov 3, our youth machinery will start the campaign strategy with full compliance with standard operating procedures (SOP) from the Election Commission (EC),” he said. — Borneo Post