Anwar cites ‘technical problems’ for Muda’s absence from Pakatan’s full list of 28 candidates for Melaka polls

Pakatan Harapan chairman and Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim delivering a speech at the Save Melaka Program in Melaka, October 18, 2021. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 6 — Pakatan Harapan (PH) chairman Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today blamed “technical problems” for youth-based party Malaysian United Democratic Alliance (Muda) not being in his coalition’s line-up of candidates for the Melaka state election.

Anwar said this when was asked about Muda’s absence from the opposition coalition PH’s full list of 28 candidates despite previously expressing its intention to collaborate.

“Well, I’m not at liberty to announce everything but the fact that there were discussions held with all the three party leaders, and we were amenable to that initially.

“But I think there were some technical problems that they will announce separately. But we had very fruitful discussions, that was earlier. It didn’t materialise.

“What is important is there are a number of very young leaders from DAP, PKR, Amanah,” he said during a virtual press conference this afternoon.

Among the list of candidates that he announced today was Melaka PKR’s Srikandi chief Farzana Hayani Mohd Nasir, a 21-year-old who will be standing in the Sungai Rambai state seat.

When announcing Farzana Hayani’s candidacy, Anwar had remarked that she is believed to be the youngest candidate in the Melaka state election.

