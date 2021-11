DAP secretary-general Lim Guan Eng announced in a virtual press conference today that the other six seats will be defended by their incumbents. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 5 — The DAP will field first-time candidates in the Pengkalan Batu and Bandar Hilir seats for the November 20 Melaka state election.

For Pengkalan Batu, the party has selected 25-year-old Muhamad Danish Zainudin while 37-year-old Leng Chau Yen will contest for the Bandar Hilir seat.

DAP’s other six seats will be defended by their incumbents, secretary-general Lim Guan Eng announced in a virtual press conference today.

