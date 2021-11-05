Covid-19: 64 more deaths recorded, 16 brought-in-dead cases

Malaysia recorded 630 deaths in the past 14 days, a 15 per cent downward trend compared to the previous two weeks. ― Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 5 ― There were 64 deaths due to Covid-19 logged in yesterday including 16 brought-in-dead (BID) cases, according to the Ministry of Health (MoH).

This brought the total number of deaths to 29,155 with a total of 5,903 BID cases.

Sarawak again logged the highest number of 19 deaths including six BID cases followed by Johor (8 deaths, 1 BID), Kelantan (7 deaths, 2 BID), Selangor (6 deaths, 1 BID), Perak (6 deaths) and Terengganu (4 deaths, 1 BID).

Sabah, Kedah and Terengganu all recorded 3 deaths including 1 BID case while Penang and Kuala Lumpur both reported 2 deaths including 1 BID death. Negri Sembilan logged one more death.

Melaka, Perlis, Labuan and Putrajaya meanwhile logged no new deaths.

The data also stated that all the newly reported deaths were from more than a day ago.

Malaysia recorded 630 deaths in the past 14 days, a 15 per cent downward trend compared to the previous two weeks.

Yesterday, Malaysia recorded 5,713 new Covid-19 cases, with an upward trend observed over the past few days.

Health Ministry director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah tweeted the latest Covid-19 numbers, which showed 2,492,343 confirmed cases cumulatively so far.

The CovidNow website reported there are currently 66,944 active cases in the country with 51,953 or 77.6 per cent are undergoing home quarantine, 8,806 (13.2 per cent) are undergoing treatment at Quarantine and Low-Risk Treatment Centre (PKRC), 5,630 (8.4 per cent) hospitalised and the remaining 555 (0.8 per cent) treated in the intensive care unit (ICU) with 280 (0.4 per cent) requiring ventilators.