Sarawak election the way forward to uphold democracy, says SUPP sec-gen

MIRI, Nov 4 ― The lifting of the Emergency Order by the Yang di-Pertuan Agong to pave the way of the 12th state election is the way forward to uphold democracy, said the Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP).

Secretary-general Datuk Sebastian Ting said with Covid-19 now endemic in the state and most Sarawakians aged 18 and above already fully vaccinated against the virus, it would be against democracy if the polls continued to be delayed.

He said the party is confident that the Election Commission would come up with stringent guidelines on how to conduct the election campaign and polling safely.

“We feel the time is now to let the people decide on a new government with a fresh mandate to govern the state,” he said.

SUPP thanked Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah for lifting the Proclamation of Emergency to return the power to the people to elect a new Sarawak government, he said.

“With the lifting of the Proclamation of Emergency, the DUN is finally dissolved and the Election Commission has to convene a meeting for the state election to be held within 60 days,” he added.

The mandate for the administration of Sarawak ended on June 7, 2021, but automatic dissolution was suspended because of the Proclamation of Emergency due to the Covid-19 pandemic. ― Borneo Post