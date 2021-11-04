Number of flood victims in Kedah increases, situation in Johor, Melaka almost back to normal

People clean up following the flood in Yan, Kedah October 21, 2021. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 4 ― The number of flood evacuees in Kedah increased slightly today, while in Melaka, only one relief centre (PPS) is still in operation and in Johor, the situation has returned to normal.

Kedah Malaysian Civil Defence Force (APM) Disaster Management Committee Secretariat division chief Mohd Muaz Mohd Yusof said two more PPS were opened at 8pm yesterday to accommodate the increase in evacuees, totaling 823 people as 8am today, from 736 people yesterday.

The two relief centres opened last night were at Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Convent and SK Titi Gajah in the Kota Setar district.

He said Kota Setar district recorded the highest number of flood evacuees, comprising 300 people from 117 families, who were being accommodated at six PPS, followed by Pendang district, with 291 victims (76 families) at two PPS.

“The PPS at SK Convent in Kota Setar has nine victims from three families, while 75 people from 26 families at at the PPS at SK Titi Gajah,” he said in a statement today.

The Kubang Pasu district recorded 100 flood victims (25 families) at two PPS, while 48 people from 14 families are at two PPS in Pokok Sena.

In Johor, the situation has returned to normal with the closure of the last PPS, at SK Melayu Raya, which was activated last Tuesday, at 9am today.

State Health and Environment Committee chairman R. Vidyananthan said the PPS was opened to accommodate 18 people (four families) from Kampung Paya Embun.

In Melaka, one PPS, at Sekolah Rendah (SK) Durian Tunggal, is still in operation. Four people from two families are still there at 78 am today.

Melaka APM director Lt Col (PA) Cuthbert John Martin Quadra said the flood victims would be allowed to return home after they had completed cleaning their houses.

“In Alor Gajah, the situation has almost returned to normal, with only one PPS still in operation,” he said in a statement today. ― Bernama