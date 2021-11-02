Miri court fines man RM1,500 for affair with married woman

Magistrate Md Syafique Md Hilmie convicted Matthew Gima, 26, of Spaoh on his own guilty plea to a charge framed under Section 498 of the Penal Code for enticing with criminal intent, a married woman. — Borneo Post Online pic

MIRI, Nov 2 — The Magistrates’ Court here today fined a man RM1,500 in default two months in prison for enticing and having an affair with a married woman.

Magistrate Md Syafique Md Hilmie convicted Matthew Gima, 26, of Spaoh on his own guilty plea to a charge framed under Section 498 of the Penal Code for enticing with criminal intent, a married woman.

The Section provides for up to two years in jail, or a fine, or both upon conviction.

According to the charge, Matthew enticed and had an affair with the wife of Manggai Ambi, 41.

He committed the offence on May 30, 2021 at around 8pm, at a workers’ quarters of an oil palm estate in Permyjaya.

In mitigation, Matthew pleaded for a lenient sentence as he did not have a proper job.

Insp Mudzilawati Abdul Rahman prosecuted the case, while the accused was represented by counsel Firdaus Morshidi. — Borneo Post Online