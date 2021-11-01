Tok Mat: PAS can't keep playing both sides, must decide between BN and Perikatan

Barisan Nasional deputy chairman Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan speaks at the launch of the coalition's election machinery for the Melaka state poll at the World Trade Centre Kuala Lumpur October 27, 2021. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 1 — PAS needs to decide who it wants to support rather than trying to cosy up to both Barisan Nasional and Perikatan Nasional, Umno deputy president Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan said.

Speaking to Utusan Malaysia, Mohamad said that while the door is always open for the Islamist party to join Umno, PAS must make up its mind.

He said Umno has always been adamant on not working with other parties like DAP, PKR and Bersatu ahead of the upcoming general election, in line with the resolutions of the party’s general assembly last year.

“...but some people only read ‘one side’,” said Mohamad.

“It’s up to PAS then who it wants to choose, be it PN (Perikatan Nasional) or BN (Barisan Nasional). In this current (political) climate you can’t have one foot here and another foot there.

“So choose, PAS. The door has always been open for PAS if it wants to be with MN (Muafakat Nasional).”

Last Friday, Umno decided to continue its cooperation with PAS for the Melaka state election (PRN) on November 20.

The Melaka election is seen by political observers as testing the strengths of BN and PN prior to the 15th general election, which is due in 2023, but which many foresee will be called earlier.

The PN coalition comprises Bersatu, PAS and Gerakan while the BN coalition consists of Umno, MCA, MIC and Parti Bersatu Rakyat Sabah.

The Melaka state election is set to become the first battleground where both Umno and Bersatu will square off against one another since the collapse of the Pakatan Harapan government in February last year.

Former prime minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin formed PN when he was in office and now PAS who was part of that alliance will have to decide if it will remain or join BN.

In September 2019, Umno and PAS entered into a political pact called Muafakat Nasional (MN), which saw both cooperating in several by-elections.

Six months after the pact was signed, though, MN became less significant following the political crisis which led to the collapse of the Pakatan Harapan (PH) government.