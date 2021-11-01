Report: Police not ruling out connections in Malaysia following Aussie heroin bust

Bukit Aman Narcotics Criminal Investigation Director Datuk Razarudin Husain speaks during a press conference at the Penang contingent police headquarters March 1, 2021. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 1 — Following a massive drug bust in Australia involving a Malaysian citizen, the police said they have not ruled out the possibility of other individuals here being connected to the case.

In a report by The Sun, Bukit Aman Narcotics Criminal Investigation Department director Datuk Razarudin Husain however said his department could not share any information at this time as investigations are ongoing.

He estimated the investigations will take at least another two months.

“Syndicates like this use a modus operandi that is very complex, so our investigations or operations need to be executed properly.

“We are still investigating... there is indeed involvement of [other individuals] here, but we cannot reveal it now,” he reportedly said.

Razarudin said his department has always cooperated and shared information with the Australian Federal Police in investigating the case.

Recently, the Australian Federal Police seized the largest heroin shipment ever detected in the country after intercepting 450kg of the illicit drug inside a container of tiles sent from Malaysia to Melbourne.

The heroin has an estimated street value of A$140 million, with a total of 1,290 packages of heroin found in a sea freight container of ceramic tiles addressed to a Melbourne business.

The unnamed Malaysian man has since been arrested and charged on Thursday following the joint operation with the Australian Border Force.

He was charged with importing a commercial quantity of border controlled drugs and attempted possession of a commercial quantity of a border-controlled drug. The maximum penalty is life imprisonment.