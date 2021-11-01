Anwar says Pakatan almost decided on position of two former Umno assemblymen in Melaka polls

Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said the matter was still being discussed among the PH component parties, namely Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR), DAP, Parti Amanah Negara (Amanah) and United Progressive Kinabalu Organisation (Upko). — Bernama pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

MELAKA, Nov 1 — Pakatan Harapan has almost finalised its decision on whether two former Umno state assemblymen would be allowed to contest on behalf of Pakatan Harapan (PH) in the Melaka State Election on November 20, says its chairman Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

He said the matter was still being discussed among the PH component parties, namely Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR), DAP, Parti Amanah Negara (Amanah) and United Progressive Kinabalu Organisation (Upko).

“Now, what has been almost finalised is that only two assemblymen, who are originally from Umno (and) their status is acceptable. There was also a heated, long discussion to finalise the decision,” he said in his speech at the launch of the PH machinery for the Melaka state polls which was held virtually tonight.

On the candidates who would be contesting in the election, Anwar, who is also PKR president and Port Dickson MP said it had yet to be finalised.

The Election Commission (EC) has set November 20 for polling, while the nomination of candidates will be on November 8 and early voting on November 16.

The Melaka state election is being held following the dissolution of the State Assembly on October 4 after four state assemblymen withdrew their support for Chief Minister Datuk Seri Sulaiman Md Ali.

The four assemblymen are Datuk Seri Idris Haron (BN-Sungai Udang), Datuk Nor Azman Hassan (BN-Pantai Kundor), Datuk Norhizam Hassan Baktee (Bebas-Pengkalan Batu) and Datuk Noor Effandi Ahmad (Bersatu-Telok Mas). — Bernama